Court extends Rabi Lamichhane's custody by 10 days

The Kaski District Court has extended the custody of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane by 10 days.

According to the court’s information officer Suraj Adhikari, a bench of Judge Chandra Kanta Paudel on Tuesday granted the police permission to keep Lamichhane in custody for another 10 days and investigate him.

Police and the government attorney had sought a remand of 25 days for investigation, but the court extended Lamichhane’s custody by only 10 days.

Lamichhane is being investigated for cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.

A team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police led by SP Habindra Bogati arrested Lamichhane from the party’s central office in Chamati of Kathmandu on October 18 after the Kaski District Court issued an arrest warrant for Lamichhane and 13 others on request of Kaski Police earlier that day. He was brought to Pokhara the same night.

Lamichhane was initially remanded to custody for six days. On October 24, the Kaski District Court extended his custody by seven days.