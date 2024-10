Sewa Lamsal endorsed as ambassador to Belgium

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal has been endorsed as Nepal’s ambassador to Belgium.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Hearing Committee held on Wednesday unanimously endorsed Lamsal as ambassador to Belgium.

A Cabinet meeting held on August 29 had recommended Lamsal for the post. The Parliamentary Hearing Committee had then conducted hearing on whether to endorse her or not.

The Committee had received a complaint against Lamsal from Kumar Bahadur Shrestha, the acting ambassador to Israel.

President Ram Chandra Paudel will now appoint Lamsal as ambassador to Belgium.