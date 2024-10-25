Seeking alternative to govt from streets not acceptable: Ruling parties

The ruling coalition has said that seeking an alternative to the government from the streets won’t be acceptable.

The seven parties in the ruling coalition said so in a joint statement they issued after holding discussion in Baluwatar on Friday.

Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Janata Samajwadi Party Co-chair Renu Yadav, Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal Vice-chairman Raj Kishor Yadav, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chairman Mahantha Thakur, and Nagarik Unmukti Party Chair Ranjita Shrestha Chaudhary signed the seven-point joint statement.

The ruling parties, in a statement aimed at the opposition parties, have said that seeking an alternative to the democratic system and government from the streets cannot be acceptable in any sense.

CPN (Maoist Center) is organizing a demonstration in Kathmandu on Saturday. The main opposition party said that the demonstration is being organized to caution the government.

Meanwhile, Rastriya Swatantra Party has been holding street protests ever since its president Rabi Lamichhane was arrested on charges of cooperative fraud and organized crime.

The ruling parties have said that the government will implement all the suggestions and directives of the parliamentary special inquiry committee on cooperatives.

They have also said that any kind of unwanted activities carried out in various names and forms that encourage anarchy, add to political instability, and hurt the aspirations of the Nepali people for good governance and development would not be justified.

"Moreover, seeking an alternative to the democratic system and government from the streets cannot be acceptable in any sense. The alternative to democracy is an even more advanced democracy, and the only way to look for an alternative to the government is Parliament and a new mandate,” the ruling parties have said in the statement. “It is clear that attempts to proceed in a manner different to that would be against the values ​​and principles of democracy. We draw the attention of the parties concerned to remain aware of and alert to this."