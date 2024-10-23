Baburam Bhattarai-led party to be renamed NSP (Naya Shakti)

The Baburam Bhattarai-led Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) has decided to rename itself.

NSP’s first statute convention held in Pokhara decided to add “Naya Shakti” to the party’s current name.

According to NSP leader Roshan Pokharel, it has been decided to rename the party Nepal Samajwadi Party (Naya Shakti).

Pokharel said that the party has also decided to hold its general convention from February 7 to February 9 in Kathmandu.

The party will have a 99-strong central committee. Similarly, it will have 11 office-bearers including the chairman, five vice-chairs, general secretary, three secretaries, and treasurer.

According to Pokharel, the party statute has provision for directly electing the party’s leadership through the general convention.

NSP’s two-day statute convention concluded in Pokhara on Tuesday.