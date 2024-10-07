25 parties including RSP to contest local by-elections

Twenty-five parties have been registered with the Election Commission for the local level by-elections scheduled for December 1.

The Election Commission had called for registration of parties from September 26 to October 2 for the by-elections.

According to Narayan Prasad Sapkota, spokesperson for the Election Commission, 26 parties had filed applications for registration.

Among them, 25 parties that had completed the legal procedure were registered according to the Political Parties Regulations, Sapkota said.

Rastriya Swatantra Party will be contesting elections at the local level for the first time in December.