Prakash Man Singh Raut appointed chief justice

Prakash Man Singh Raut has been appointed chief justice of the Supreme Court.

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Raut to the post on Sunday, according to a statement issued by Basanta Prasad Panthi, assistant spokesperson for the President’s Office.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee’s meeting on October 2 had unanimously endorsed Raut for appointment to the judiciary’s top post.

On Sunday, President Paudel appointed Raut as chief justice on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council according to Article 129 (2) of the Constitution.