Nepal, United States sign MoU on bilateral consultation mechanism

Nepal and the United States of America have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a bilateral consultation mechanism.

The two countries signed the agreement on Monday. Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba and US Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass signed the agreement on behalf of Nepal and the USA, respectively, in Washington, DC.

After the agreement, Foreign Minister Rana and Under Secretary Bass discussed various issues of bilateral interest and mutual concern.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Foreign Minister Rana described the signing of the MoU as “a historic milestone in Nepal-USA relations.”

“This agreement facilitates deeper cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and infrastructure, thereby strengthening the foundation for meaningful and mutually beneficial collaboration between Nepal and the United States,” the post further said.