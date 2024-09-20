PM Oli leaves for New York (Pictures)

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left for the United States of America on Friday.

PM Oli departed from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Friday morning, leading a Nepali delegation to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) being held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 26.

The theme for the general debate of this year’s UNGA is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations".

PM Oli will attend the opening session of the UNGA general debate on September 24 and a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 25.

During his stay in New York, PM Oli is scheduled to address the Summit of the Future as chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

He will also address a high-level plenary meeting on the existential threats posed by rise in sea level and a high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance.

Similarly, PM Oli will attend an event at Columbia University on September 23 and another event at the John F Kennedy Jr Forum at Harvard University on September 27.

During his visit, PM Oli will also hold meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The prime minister is accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, PM’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, and other senior officials of Nepal government.

PM Oli is scheduled to return home on September 30.