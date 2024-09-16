Koshi CM Karki to take floor test again on Wednesday

Chief Minister (CM) of Koshi province Hikmat Karki is set to undergo a floor test in the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

CM Karki is taking a vote of confidence for the second time in four months after CPN (Maoist Center) withdrew support to his government on August 30.

Karki had taken his first floor test on May 13, four days after being appointed chief minister with the Maoists’ support.

After CPN-UML and Nepali Congress formed a coalition government at the center, Maoist Center quit the Koshi provincial government on July 26. It also withdrew support to the government on August 30.

“There was constitutional obligation to take a vote of confidence within 30 days after the Maoists withdrew support,” Bikram Luital, press advisor to Karki, said. “Now Nepali Congress has already joined the government. There are preparations to take a vote of confidence on September 18.”

Nepali Congress (NC) has joined the UML-led Koshi government, which was formed after the ruling coalition changed.

UML leader Karki was appointed chief minister according to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution.

The 93-member Koshi Provincial Assembly has 40 lawmakers from the ruling UML and 29 from NC. Among the opposition parties, Maoist Center has 13 lawmakers, Rastriya Prajatantra Party has 6, CPN (Unified Socialist) has 4, and Janata Samajwadi Party has 1.