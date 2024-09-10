Ruling parties preparing to remove Deputy Speaker Rana Magar

The ruling parties are preparing to file a resolution to remove Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar from office.

During a meeting attended by top leaders of the ruling parties at Baluwatar on Monday afternoon, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli decided to submit a resolution against Deputy Speaker Rana Magar.

PM Oli proposed removing Deputy Speaker Rana Magar saying it was the common proposal of CPN-UML and Nepali Congress.

All the parties in the ruling coalition have agreed to the proposal, which PM Oli put forward citing the need for the Constitutional Council's decisions to be 'comfortable'.

A source at Baluwatar told Setopati that the resolution would probably be filed on Tuesday itself after completing the necessary procedure.

PM Oli and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba discussed the matter on Sunday as well. They also discussed filling vacant positions in constitutional bodies.

Deuba said during Sunday's meeting that there was not a single member from NC in constitutional bodies.

According to the current provisions, decisions of the Constitutional Council are taken by 50 percent of its members. The Constitutional Council is chaired by the prime minister and includes the chief justice, speaker, National Assembly chairperson, leader of the opposition, and deputy speaker as members.

Among the members, leader of the main opposition party Pushpa Kamal Dahal, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Dahal, and Deputy Speaker Rana Magar are from the opposition. PM Oli proposed removing the deputy speaker saying it would be difficult to take decisions as both sides would have 50 percent members each.

"Questions have also been raised about the conduct of the deputy speaker. It will also be easier for us to take decisions. Let's register an impeachment motion. It’s my responsibility to get it passed by a two-thirds majority," said a source, referring to PM Oli's proposal.

According to sub-article 6 (c) of Article 91 of the Constitution, the position of speaker or deputy speaker of the HoR shall fall vacant if a resolution is adopted by a majority of two-thirds of the total number of the then members of the HoR that his or her conduct is not compatible with his or her office.

One-fourth of the members of the HoR can file an impeachment motion.

Deputy Speaker Rana Magar was recently in controversy over a letter she had written to the United States Embassy in Kathmandu to schedule visa interviews for six people including herself.

On February 26, 2023, Deputy Speaker Rana had written to the embassy to arrange dates for visa interviews saying she and five others were going to the US to participate in the NGO CSW67 event held in New York.

She had mentioned in the letter that the event was important for everyone including herself and that she had given top priority to the invitation from the United Nations.