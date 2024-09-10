Ashok Raj Sigdel assumes office as army chief (Pictures)

Ashok Raj Sigdel assumed office as the new chief of army staff (CoAS) on Monday.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Chandra Paudel conferred the insignia of CoAS on Sigdel during a ceremony held at the President’s Office. The president also administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sigdel on the occasion.

A contingent of Nepal Army offered a guard of honor to the new army chief on the Army Headquarters premises as per the army’s tradition.

After taking charge as the army chief, Sigdel also offered tributes at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel and at the Bir Memorial in Chhauni.

Born in Rupandehi on February 1, 1967, Sigdel joined the Nepal Army as an officer cadet in 1986. He took charge as the acting army chief on August 9.