Mayor Balen Shah assures that no house would be demolished as per new standard

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah has assured that no building will be demolished as per the new standard.

Mayor Shah had unilaterally issued a notice without consulting any other elected people's representatives in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) to implement the Supreme Court (SC) order that prohibited structures in another 20 meters on both sides of the rivers.

Shah has posted a Facebook status on Sunday to assure the people that no building will be demolished during implementation of the standard after he was slammed by Deputy Mayor and other people's representatives for unilaterally issuing the notice.

"Rest assured, no house will be demolished as per the new standard. The government must provide compensation if it must be dmolished. The government which has not been able to provide compensation for Tinkune for 50 years cannot compensate even you. It cannot demolish either," Shah has posted.

Reassuring that the KMC is there for the people of KMC, he has also urged them to put pressure on the federal government to change the rules and added that the KMC would issue a notice accordingly when the rules are changed.

He has also pointed that the federal government and political parties formulates laws and appoint SC justices through the Constitutional Council, and defended the KMC saying it cannot be blamed merely for implementing the prevailing laws and SC order. "Ask the leaders why they formulated such laws. Tell your leaders to provide a solution," Shah has posted.