Balen Shah's post accusing UML lawmaker Sharma of child labor exploitation removed by Facebook

The secretariat of Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah has said that Facebook removed his status challenging Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli to arrest provincial lawmaker of CPN-UML Rekha Sharma on charge of child labor exploitation after a lot of users reported the status.

Mayor Shah posted a status with photograph of UML lawmaker from Lumbini on Sunday claiming that the Kathmandu Metropolitan City rescued a minor who was working as domestic help from her house. He accused Sharma of thrashing and exploiting the minor for eight years and asked PM Oli to arrest lawmaker from Oli's party pointing that the court has already asked to lodge a case against Sharma. He sarcastically commented that good governance for Oli is shedding crocodile's tears on death of the girl and announcing reparation of Rs 100,000 through Facebook. He also asked when and if Sharma will be arrested.

"The status was removed after many persons reported. The secretariat is trying to recover the status," Shah's Press Facilitator Surendra Bajgai told Setopati.

Shah had also posted the same status on X, previously known as Twitter.

UML cadres and leaders had been slamming Shah over the status.

Chairman of the student's wing of UML Samik Badal posted a Facebook status on Sunday accusing Shah of renting a house behind Shangrila Hotel and meeting Indian intelligence agents daily