Gandaki minister Rajeev Gurung resigns citing boredom

Rajeev Gurung has resigned as minister from the Gandaki province government citing boredom.

Gurung sent his resignation to Chief Minister Surendra Raj Pandey through his personal secretary after Chief Minister Pandey appointed four ministers from CPN-UML and reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday.

“I’ve already sent my resignation with personal secretary Santosh Adhikari, I won’t join the government now, I’m bored,” Gurung told Setopati. “How long should I be minister? I should rest now.”

Gurung resigned on Monday as he was not happy after being given the Ministry of Forests and Environment. He was minister for physical infrastructure development and transport management before the Cabinet reshuffle.

Gurung’s personal secretary Adhikari also said Gurung had resigned as minister.

Gurung said he has asked for the Ministry of Forests and Environment to be given to lawmaker Munindra Jung Gurung, who was elected from lower Manang.

“New boys will also gain experience,” he said.

According to a source at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, Gurung had demanded the Ministry of Social Development, Youth and Sports during the Cabinet reshuffle. But he was unhappy after the ministry was given to Nepali Congress lawmaker Bindu Kumar Thapa, the source added.

Gurung said there is no budget in the Ministry of Forests, and that they don’t get to run the ministry as the center looks after it.