Foreign Secretary Lamsal recommended as ambassador to Belgium

Secretary at the Foreign Ministry Sewa Lamsal has been recommended as ambassador for Belgium.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has decided to recommend the first female foreign secretary in the 72-year history of the Foreign Ministry as envoy to Belgium 13 months before her term is to expire. Lamsal was appointed foreign secretary on December 14 last year.

She will become ambassador if the parliamentary hearing committee endorses her recommendation. Gehendra Raj Bhandari is the current ambassador to Belgium. He was appointed almost four years back.

The government has also decided to promote Amrit Rai to foreign secretary. He is the senior most joint secretary in the ministry. He has already served as ambassador to South Africa and permanent representative to the United Nations.