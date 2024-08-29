UML calls politburo meeting

CPN-UML has called a politburo meeting for next week.

UML Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai said that the secretariat meeting held at the party’s central office in Chyasal on Thursday decided to call a politburo meeting for September 3 and 4.

According to Bhattarai, the politburo meeting will discuss the party’s action plan for the year 2081 BS. The action plan, which will be carried out until 2084 BS, was presented at Thursday’s secretariat meeting.

The proposed action plan includes campaigns for expanding the party’s organization and membership. It also mentions holding the remaining district conventions.

The previous secretariat meeting had given instruction to hold the remaining district conventions by mid-November, and the central organization department had also issued a circular in that regard.

UML has yet to hold district conventions in Ilam, Morang, Tehrathum, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Manang, Dolpa, Doti, Achham, and Bajhang, as well as conventions of students’ special district committees.

Secretary Bhattarai said that the proposed action plan has also set the deadline for holding the remaining conventions of public organizations, and committees of municipal and ward levels.