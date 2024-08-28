Foreign Minister Rana holds talks with Oman's Foreign Minister Albusaidi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba held bilateral talks with Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Tuesday.

During the talks held in Kathmandu, the two sides discussed bilateral interests of Nepal and Oman, expansion of relations, and various issues of common concern between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers reviewed overall aspects of Nepal-Oman relations including matters relating to labor and employment, tourism, trade, air connectivity, investment, diplomatic exchanges, and all kinds of necessary cooperation and coordination.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal; Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation Ganesh Prasad Pandey; Nepal’s Ambassador to Oman Dornath Aryal; and other officials were also part of the Nepali delegation at the meeting, while the Omani delegation included officials led by Foreign Minister Albusaidi.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Foreign Minister Rana said that they discussed further strengthening Nepal-Oman relations.

She also said that there were preparations to sign agreements on labor, health, tourism, and foreign affairs between the two countries soon.

Oman was willing to invest in Nepal’s tourism sector, she added.