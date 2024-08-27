JSP Nepal picks office-bearers

The Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal has finalized its office-bearers and central executive committee.

Rakam Chemjong has been appointed co-chairman of the party, while Raj Kishor Yadav, Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav, Govinda Chaudhary, Shivalal Thapa Magar, and Bidyut Bajracharya have been named vice-chairmen.

Lalbabu Raut and Ram Kumar Sharma have been appointed general secretaries. Raut is a former chief minister of Madhes province, while Sharma joined JSP Nepal only recently.

Similarly, Prakash Adhikari, Deepak Karki, and Rekha Yadav have been appointed deputy general secretaries.

Manish Kumar Suman has been picked as the party’s spokesperson.

Leela Sitaula, Shailendra Sah, Suni Lama, Rajkumar Rai, Suresh Mandal, Lakpa Sherpa, and Kamruddin Rai have been appointed secretaries. Surita Kumari Sah is the party’s new treasurer.

Meanwhile, Hari Narayan Yadav, Arjun Thapa, Surendra Kumar Yadav, Asheshwar Yadav, Krishna Kumar Rai, Nirmala Yadav, Tara Bishwakarma, Jayram Yadav, Raj Kumar Gupta (Raju), and Ram Kishor Yadav (Kishori) have been picked as central executive committee members.

JSP Nepal had held its general convention in Janakpur from June 10 to June 12 this year. The general convention had picked Upendra Yadav as chairman and elected the party’s central committee. But the general convention was concluded without holding election for office-bearers as there were several aspirants.

The general convention had elected a 215-member central committee. Twenty-three members were nominated later. The JSP Nepal central committee will have 241 members.