Omani Foreign Minister Albusaidi arriving in Kathmandu on Monday

Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi is paying an official visit to Nepal this week.

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Albusaidi is arriving in Kathmandu on Monday at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba.

The two foreign ministers will hold a bilateral meeting and discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-Oman relations, according to the statement.

Albusaidi is also scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his visit.

He will conclude his two-day official visit and return to Oman on Tuesday.