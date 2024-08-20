Lumbini Chief Minister Acharya wins vote of confidence

Chief Minister of Lumbini province Chet Narayan Acharya has won the vote of confidence.

More than two-thirds of lawmakers voted in favor of the trust motion tabled by Chief Minister Acharya during the provincial assembly meeting held on Tuesday.

Acharya, who is also the CPN-UML parliamentary party leader in Lumbini, was appointed chief minister with the support of Nepali Congress (NC) on July 22.

A total of 70 lawmakers – 29 from UML, 27 from NC, four from Nagarik Unmukti Party, three each from Janamat Party and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party, two from Janata Samajwadi Party, one from Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, and one independent lawmaker -- voted for Chief Minister Acharya during Tuesday’s floor test.

Ten lawmakers from CPN (Maoist Center), and one lawmaker from CPN (Unified Socialist) voted against him.

Three lawmakers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party and one from Rastriya Janamorcha remained neutral.

There are 87 lawmakers in the Lumbini Provincial Assembly.