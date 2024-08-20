Foreign Minister Rana holds talks with Indian counterpart Jaishankar

Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba held talks with India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday.

Foreign Minister Rana, who is on a visit to India, and her Indian counterpart Jaishankar held a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Foreign Minister Rana wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she had a productive meeting with Jaishankar in New Delhi.

"We discussed bilateral interests, various aspects of Nepal-India relations, and the exchange of mutual cooperation during the meeting. I am confident this visit will further strengthen the centuries-old bond between Nepal and India,” the post further said.

Foreign Minister Rana arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a five-day official India visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Jaishankar.

She is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday.

This is Rana’s first foreign trip after her appointment as foreign minister.

She is scheduled to return home on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Rana is accompanied by Joint Secretary Bhrigu Dhungana, chief of the South Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and others on her visit.