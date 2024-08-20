Foreign Minister Rana holds talks with Indian counterpart Jaishankar
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Aug 19
Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba (left) and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: Foreign Minister's Secretariat)
Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba (left) and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: Foreign Minister's Secretariat)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio