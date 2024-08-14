House passes bill on transitional justice

The Bill for Third Amendment of the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act related to transitional justice has been passed by the House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday.

All the lawmakers apart from Prem Suwal of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party stood in support of the bill when Speaker Dev Ghimire presented it to the floor for decision.

Lawmakers put their position on the bill before it was presented for decision.

The bill will now be sent to the National Assembly which will send it back to the HoR after endorsement. Speaker Ghimire will then send it to President Ram Chandra Paudel for authentication. It will become law after presidential authentication.

The bill registered in the House on March 9, 2023 by the then Pushpa Kamal Dahal government was stuck in the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee of the House. The committee had formed a 11-strong sub-committee on the issue on May 19, 2023, but the sub-committee had not been able to forge consensus in lack of agreement among the top leaders of major parties.

The committee had recently endorsed it unanimously after the major political parties reached agreement on the issue.

The parties agreed on two of the four issues they had failed to agree on. They resolved the difference of addressing those involved and associated in the armed conflict by agreeing to address all as victims. Similarly, they also agreed that victims can file case if they refuse reconciliation. They also agreed that the perpetrators will be liable for at least 25 percent of the prescribed punishment. They similarly resolved the fourth issue of contention by agreeing to mention expelled combatants and not child soldiers in the bill.