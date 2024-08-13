Indian Foreign Secretary Misri meets DPM Singh

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh on Monday.

Misri paid a courtesy call on DPM Singh at the Ministry of Urban Development in the Singha Durbar on Monday morning.

According to DPM Singh’s secretariat, the two discussed cooperation on various issues including urban development, cleanup of rivers in the Kathmandu Valley, and waste management during the meeting.

Misri arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day Nepal visit at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal on Sunday.

He met with President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

He will return to India later on Monday.