NC's Shah appointed Far West chief minister

Nepali Congress (NC) parliamentary party leader Kamal Bahadur Shah has been appointed chief minister of Far West province.

Province Chief Nazir Miyan appointed Shah as the new chief minister of the province on Sunday afternoon.

Shah had staked claimed to the post with CPN-UML’s support earlier in the day.

According to Spokesperson for the Province Chief’s Office Dirgha Raj Bhatta, Province Chief Miyan appointed Shah as the chief minister according to Article 168 (2) of the Constitution.

The province chief had invited parties to stake claim for the next government by 5 PM Sunday after CM Dirgha Sodari announced his resignation without taking taking a floor test in the provincial assembly on Friday.

The Sodari-led government had fallen into minority after UML withdrew support to the government on July 4.

Nagarik Unmukti Party is also expected to support the government led by Shah.

Shah had previously served as chief minister for 14 months.

A meeting of the NC parliamentary party held on Sunday decided to repeat Shah as chief minister.

Shah will be sworn into office as chief minister on Monday. He is constitutionally required to take a vote of confidence within 30 days.

Support of 27 lawmakers is necessary to constitute a majority in the Far West Provincial Assembly, which currently has 53 lawmakers.

NC with 18 lawmakers and UML with 11 lawmakers have enough numbers to form a majority government in the province.

Shah was earlier appointed as chief minister on February 9 last year. CPN (Maoist Center), Nagarik Unmukti Party, CPN (Unified Socialist) and independent lawmakers had supported him then.

Rajendra Singh Rawal of UML then became chief minister with the support of UML and Nagarik Unmukti Party. But he lasted only a month as he failed the floor test.