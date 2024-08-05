Four new ministers take oath in Karnali

Four new ministers have joined the Karnali province government headed by Yamlal Kandel.

Province Chief Yagya Raj Joshi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed ministers, all from Nepali Congress.

Rajeev Bikram Shah was appointed as minister for economic affairs and planning, Ghanashyam Bhandari as minister for social development, Bijaya Budha as minister for water resources and energy, and Suresh Adhikari as minister for industry, tourism, forests and environment from NC.

NC had sent the names of the four ministers on Friday, but Chief Minister Kandel had stalled the swearing-in ceremony citing incomplete internal preparations.

CPN-UML has taken three ministries including the chief minister in the eight-member Cabinet while NC has taken four ministries.