Three ministers of state take oath

Three newly-appointed ministers of state have been sworn into office.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli administered the oath of office and secrecy to ministers of state Rupa BK, Purna Bahadur Tamang, and Arun Kumar Chaudhary at the Sheetal Niwas on Friday afternoon.

BK (forests and environment), Tamang (energy) and Chaudhary (culture, tourism and civil aviation) were appointed as ministers of state earlier in the day.

A 22-member Cabinet was formed on July 15. The Cabinet is now complete with the induction of the three ministers of state on Friday.