UML removes standing committee member Mani Thapa

Ruling CPN-UML has removed standing committee member Mani Thapa.

The party's 34th secretariat meeting on Thursday has removed Thapa, according to chief of publicity department Rajendra Gautam who added that Thapa's position has already been filled.

The former Maoist leader was inactive since the last general election. The party's secretariat meeting a year back had decided to question Thapa about his inactivity in the party.

UML has already nominated Mukunda Neupane and Lila Nath Shrestha to the standing committee. The second vacancy was created after standing committee member Guru Baral was elevated to vice-chairman.

Thapa's relation with UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli had deteriorated when he claimed in a program held at Balthali Village Resort a year ago that all the current communist parties in Nepal including UML are rightist. He had gone further and stressed that UML did not have any agenda and should second whatever Oli said.

"Being UML we should say whatever our Pa (Oli) says is right. We cannot oppose as he is party leader. That would be immoral," Thapa had stated.



