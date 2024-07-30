Bagmati Chief Minister Lama wins vote of confidence

Chief Minister of Bagmati province Bahadur Singh Lama Tamang has passed the floor test.

A majority of lawmakers voted for the motion for vote of confidence tabled by Chief Minister Lama in the Bagmati Provincial Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker Bhuwan Kumar Pathak said that 64 lawmakers voted for the motion, 35 voted against it and three remained neutral.

The next meeting of the provincial assembly will take place on Wednesday.

Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have formed a new government in Bagmati. NC parliamentary party leader Lama was appointed chief minister with UML’s support on July 23.