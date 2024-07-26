Maoist Center quits Koshi government, yet to withdraw support

CPN (Maoist Center) has quit the Koshi province government.

Ministers from Maoist Center resigned from their posts on Friday.

The party, however, has not withdrawn its support to the government.

“We were in the government until now at the request of Chief Minister Hikmat Karki,” Maoist Center parliamentary party leader Indra Angbo said, “Our ministers resigned after the chief minister said that a consensus government won’t be formed in the province.”

Speaking at a press conference held at the Koshi Provincial Assembly Secretariat on Friday, Angbo said that the ministers would soon submit their resignations to the chief minister.

“The current government was formed according to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution and all lawmakers must be present to withdraw the support given to it,” he said, “We will also withdraw the support given to the government soon. We will play the role of a strong opposition in the province.”

The current government, headed by CPN-UML parliamentary party leader Hikmat Karki, was formed on May 9. Ganesh Upreti (physical infrastructure), Narayan Magar (forests, environment and tourism), and Rajendra Karki (health) were ministers from Maoist Center in the government while Bandana Jhangad was minister of state for forests, environment and tourism.

All four ministers are preparing to submit separate resignation letters to the chief minister.

Nepali Congress (NC) will now join the UML-led government in Koshi. The two parties will begin discussions on power-sharing in Kathmandu from Friday itself.