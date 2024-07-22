Lumbini Chief Minister Mahara resigns

Chief Minister of Lumbini province Jokh Bahadur Mahara has resigned from the post.

Addressing a meeting of the Lumbini Provincial Assembly on Sunday, Mahara announced his resignation as chief minister of the Lumbini provincial government with effect from Sunday itself. Mahara was scheduled to take a floor test during the meeting.

Mahara said that he had prepared to resign earlier after his government fell into minority but had to stay until the end of Ashadh (July 15).

“I had to stay until the end of Ashadh (July 15). I was prepared from Shrawan 1 (July 16) itself,” he said.

Mahara said that he could not stay in a caretaker government even for a moment, and suggested to CPN-UML and Nepali Congress to form a new government soon.