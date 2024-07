Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has appointed political and economic advisors.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has appointed Bishnu Rimal as chief political advisor to PM Oli and Yuba Raj Khatiwada economic advisor.

They have been appointed in a way that they get perks and benefits of a minister, according to a minister.

CPN-UML Deputy General Secretary Rimal was also Oli’s political advisor when the latter was PM in the past. Khatiwada was finance minister in the Oli Cabinet in the past.