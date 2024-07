The KP Sharma Oli government has appointed Ramesh Badal as the new attorney general on Wednesday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel has appointed Badal as the new attorney general on recommendation of Prime Minister (PM) Oli as per Article 157(2) of the Constitution.

Advocate Baral is chief of the legal department of ruling CPN-UML.

The position was vacant after Dinmani Pokharel resigned following failure of Pushpa Kamal Dahal to pass the floor test.