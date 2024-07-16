Indian Envoy Srivastava meets DPM Singh at Singha Durbar

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava has paid courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Urban Development Minister Prakash Man Singh on Tuesday.

Ambassador Srivastava reached the ministry at the Singha Durbar Tuesday morning to meet DPM Singh. He congratulated Singh on his appointment as DPM and wished for a successful tenure.

A total of 21 ministers including DPM Singh were sworn in along with Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song paid courtesy call on PM Oli Monday itself.