Chinese Envoy Chen Song pays courtesy call on PM Oli

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song paid courtesy call on Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

“Honored to pay a courtesy call on Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr. KP Sharma Oli, and warm congratulations. We agreed to speed up pragmatic cooperations to further enhance time tested friendship between China and Nepal,” Chen posted on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM Oli was sworn in on Monday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered oath of office and secrecy to Oli amidst a program held at the Shital Niwas earlier on Monday.

President Paudel appointed Oli as the PM as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution on Sunday after former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed floor test on Friday.