President Paudel administers oath of office and secrecy to PM Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has been sworn in on Monday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered oath of office and secrecy to Oli amidst a program held at the Shital Niwas on Monday.

Deputy PMs Prakash Man Singh and Bishnu Paudel were also sworn in at the program followed by swearing in of other ministers.

President Paudel appointed Oli as the PM as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution on Sunday.

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Oli reached the Shital Niwas Friday night along with other leaders and submitted signatures of lawmakers from the two parties that constitute majority in the House of Representatives (HoR) to staked claim to form the next government immediately after President Paudel invited parties to form new government.

President Paudel invited parties to form the new government Friday evening after Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed floor test in the on Friday.