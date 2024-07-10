UML to apply ‘one person, one post’ on everyone except Oli

CPN-UML is preparing to implement the policy of ‘one person, one post’ for every leader except Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

The proposal for ‘one person, one post’ has been presented to the secretariat meeting held on Wednesday but detailed discussion on that has yet to be held.

UML Vice-chairman Surendra Pandey told Setopati that the policy, however, will not apply on Chairman Oli.

“We exercised such practices even in the past,” Pandey pointed.

The secretariat meeting has also decided to change deployment of leaders to areas outside their respective districts. This means chiefs and deputy chiefs of the party departments, and chiefs of provincial and geographical committees and sister organizations will now have to be changed.

Leaders had complained about such deployment stating that they were transferred as chief district officers.

Pandey revealed that those in executive government positions (ministers) will not be given geographical or departmental responsibilities.

The party had first adopted the ‘one person, one post’ policy 30 years ago when Manmohan Adhikari was both chairman and the prime minister. But the post of chairman was not considered executive position then. Madhav Kumar Nepal, who was executive general secretary then, had handed over the responsibilities of acting general secretary to Bam Dev Gautam after Nepal became foreign minister.

The Oli faction had also demanded implementation of the policy after the party’s eighth general convention in 2009 when Jhala Nath Khanal defeated Oli for the post of chairman.

The then CPN formed after unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had also mulled about implementing the policy. The then vice-chair of CPN Gautam had made such proposal.