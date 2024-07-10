RSP removes Mukul Dhakal from general secretary, spokesperson, central member

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has punished General Secretary Mukul Dhakal.

The party’s central committee meeting on Tuesday has fired Dhakal in a way that he remains party member only.

The central committee meeting on Wednesday had suspended him for seven days citing indiscipline. It has now removed him from the party.

Deputy Spokesperson of RSP Manish Jha has said that Dhakal has been unanimously removed from general secretary, spokesperson and central member on recommendation of the central disciplinary commission. RSP has pointed that Dhakal violated the party’s code of conduct and also harmed the party.

He can lodge appeal within 35 days if he is not satisfied with the punishment.

The suspension letter signed by party’s Vice-president DP Aryal cites his indisciplined, abusive, unbecoming and undignified behavior, and expressions that can have adverse impact on the party’s image for suspension.

Meanwhile, Dhakal had complained that he was not even given a chance for clarification and claimed that his suspension was not in accordance to the Political Parties Act and prevailing political practices.

Aryal earlier had stated that Dhakal cannot be accepted as general secretary. He had stressed that Dhakal deserved action not for his report but his abnormal activities.

The party’s discipline committee on June 28 had asked Dhakal to furnish explanation within seven days for leaking his report to the media before presenting it to the party. Dhakal has claimed that he was preparing to furnish his written explanation to the central committee meeting on Wednesday but President Rbai Lamichhane stopped that.

Dhakal also sealed his mouth with black tape in protest claiming that Lamichhane did not heed his demand for live telecast of the central committee meeting.

The party had sent Dhakal to the districts after its candidate Milan Limbu failed to even save his guarantee in the recent by-election in Ilam-2.

He prepared the report upon completion of his field visit.

The report has proposed that the party should move forward with independent elected people’s representatives like Balen Shah, Gopal Hamal. The report has made some scathing remarks including the need to make the party RSP and not the party of Rabi Lamichhane.