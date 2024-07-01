UML not preparing to form govt with NC: Oli assures Dahal

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has assured Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal that UML is not preparing to form a new government with Nepali Congress (NC).

Oli has provided assurances that there are no preparations for forming coalition with NC as reported in the media during their four-hour discussion on Monday.

PM Dahal’s Personal Secretary Ganga Dahal has told Setopati that the meeting was focused on making the government’s works effective and moving forward together. She has claimed that the two leaders agreed to make the current government stronger.

The meeting has also discussed the issue of Cabinet reshuffle. PM Dahal and Oli have also discussed about how to include Nagarik Unmukti Party and Janamat Party in the current government, according to Ganga Dahal.

There have been rumors about NC and UML froming a new ruling coalition after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had a long discussion with Oli at the latter's residence on Saturday.