SC dismisses petition against Koshi CM Hikmat Karki

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed against Chief Minister of Koshi province Hikmat Karki.

A bench of Justices Kumar Regmi, Nahakul Subedi and Abdul Aziz Musalman dismissed the petition, filed by former chief minister Kedar Karki, on Tuesday.

According to Govinda Prasad Ghimire, information officer at the Supreme Court, the petition has been dismissed and the full text of the verdict will come out in a few days.

On May 9, outgoing chief minister Kedar Karki had filed a petition at the apex court challenging the decision to appoint Hikmat Karki as Koshi’s chief minister.

He had said in the petition that Hikmat’s appointment was unconstitutional, and sought a mandamus order prohibiting Hikmat from carrying out any duties in the capacity of chief minister and continuing with him (Kedar) as the chief minister.