HoR passes budget by majority

The House of Representatives (HoR) has passed the appropriation bill related to the budget for fiscal year 2081-82 BS by a majority.

Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun tabled a motion to endorse the Appropriation Bill 2081 BS in the HoR meeting on Tuesday.

The motion was passed by a majority.

The Finance Bill and the Bill to Raise Public Debt, however, have yet to be endorsed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and ministers had responded to queries raised during ministry-wise budget deliberations in Parliament.

During the deliberations, lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties had demanded that the budget should be rewritten saying the budget was concentrated in the election constituencies of the prime minister and ministers.

Finance Minister Pun brought a budget of Rs 1.86 trillion for the fiscal year 2081-82 BS on May 28.

It is 6.2 percent more than the budget for the last fiscal year which was Rs 1.751 trillion.

Minister Pun has allocated Rs 1.14 trillion (61.31%) for recurrent expenditure, Rs 352.35 billion (18.94%) for capital expenditure, and Rs 367.18 billion (19.74%) for debt financing.

Similarly, Rs 408.27 billion has been allocated for transfer to the provinces and local bodies.

The budget plans to generate Rs 1.26 trillion through revenues, Rs 52.33 billion through foreign grant and generate the remaining amount of Rs 547.67 billion through foreign loans (Rs 217.67 billion) and domestic borrowing (Rs 330 billion).