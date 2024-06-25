The government has decided to transfer Baikuntha Aryal, who was automatically suspended as chief secretary after a corruption case was filed against him on Sunday, to the National Planning Commission.

Minister for Labor DP Aryal said that a Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to transfer him to the National Planning Commission by creating a position of secretary for him at the commission.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to assign the responsibility of acting chief secretary to Lila Devi Gadtaula, Minister Aryal added. Gadtaula was picked from among the senior secretaries at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

According to the government’s spokesperson Rekha Sharma, the Cabinet decided to transfer Aryal to the National Planning Commission by creating a special post equivalent to chief secretary for him here.

Aryal was automatically suspended from the post of chief secretary after the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a corruption case against him and 11 others at the Special Court on Sunday.

The anti-graft body has accused them of corruption in the printing of excise duty stickers.