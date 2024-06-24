Govt forms committee headed by Law Minister Giri to address demands of Parliament employees

The government has formed a committee headed by Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri to address the demands raised by the the employees of the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

General Secretary of the Federal Parliament Padma Prasad Pandeya and Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini are members of the committee formed on Sunday.

Law Minister Giri told Setopati that the committee was formed to discuss and resolve the demands of the Parliament employees. “This committee will facilitate regarding the employees’ demands,” he said.

Parliament employees have been staging protests since June 3 demanding perks and benefits including allowances for overtime work.

Their protests have also affected House proceedings.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal held a meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other top leaders at Baluwatar on Sunday morning to discuss the demands raised by the Parliament employees.

Finance Minister Barshaman Pun, Law Minister Giri, CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Whip Hit Raj Pandey, Chief Secretary Baikuntha Aryal, and General Secretary of Federal Parliament Pandeya also attended the meeting.

The meeting formed a three-member committee headed by Law Minister Giri to address the employees’ demands.

Earlier, Speaker Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Dahal, and Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar had held a discussion with the chief whips of various parties on June 17. They had then agreed to take initiatives to address the demands raised by the Parliament employees.