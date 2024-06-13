It is time to complete remaining works of peace process: DPM Shrestha

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that it is time to complete the remaining works of the peace process.

Addressing an event organized in Kathmandu on Thursday, DPM Shrestha said that the remaining works of the peace process must be completed now.

He said that they have already completed two important tasks of the peace process – institutionalizing changes and integration of the Maoist People’s Liberation Army. But work related to transitional justice has yet to be completed, he added.

DPM Shrestha said that it is necessary to complete the peace process as a whole by completing the works related to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons.

The need today is to establish lasting peace by completing the remaining works of the peace process through national consensus, he added.