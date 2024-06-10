PM Dahal meets Indian President Murmu, Minister Jaishankar

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on an official visit to India, paid a courtesy call on India’s newly-appointed Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

According to PM Dahal’s secretariat, the two held a courtesy meeting at Hotel Taj on Monday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and implementation of past agreements during the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Dahal also congratulated and extended his best wishes to Jaishankar on his appointment as minister.

He also expressed belief that relations between the two countries would become stronger in the coming days.



Earlier in the day, PM Dahal paid a courtesy call on Indian President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

President Murmu and PM Dahal discussed the centuries-old relations between Nepal and India and various issues of bilateral interest. They also discussed further strengthening relations between the peoples of the two countries.

PM Dahal attended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening. The two leaders then held talks after the ceremony.

PM Dahal congratulated Modi on assuming office as India’s prime minister for a third consecutive term. He expressed belief that Nepal-India relations would reach new heights during Modi’s third term.

PM Dahal attended a dinner hosted by Indian President Murmu later on Sunday evening.

PM Dahal had left for New Delhi on Sunday to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. He is accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Law Padam Giri, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other high-ranking government officials. He is scheduled to return home on Monday evening.