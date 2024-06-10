SC sends case about JSP split to full bench

The Supreme Court (SC) has decided to send the case about split of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal to its full bench.

The bench of Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Til Prasad Shrestha on Sunday has ordered the case to be submitted to the full bench.

Ashok Rai and six other lawmakers split from the Upendra Yadav-led JSP on May 5 and filed an application at the Election Commission to register a new party with the name Janata Samajwadi Party. The Election Commission duly registered the new party on May 6.

JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav on May 13 had filed a petition at the SC against the Commission’s decision to recognize the Rai-led party.

Hearing the petition on May 15, a bench of Justice Binod Sharma ordered the Commission to put registration of the new party and subsequent decisions related to the party on hold for the time being.

Yadav had also moved the SC on May 19 demanding that the seven lawmakers of the Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party, which was formed after splitting from JSP Nepal, not be allowed to take part in the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on May 20.

But the seven lawmakers voted in support of Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal as he passed the floor test on May 20.

The second petition has also been sent to the full bench.