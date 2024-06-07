Madhes Chief Minister Singh, ministers sworn in

Satish Kumar Singh of the CK Raut-led Janamat Party has been sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhes province.

Province Chief Sumitra Subedi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chief Minister Singh on Friday.

Ministers from various parties were also sworn into office on the occasion.

CPN (Maoist Center) parliamentary party leader in Madhes Bharat Prasad Sah has been appointed finance minister while Yuvaraj Bhattarai from the same party is the new minister for industry, commerce and tourism.

CPN-UML parliamentary party in Madhes Saroj Kumar Yadav has been appointed minister for physical infrastructure development. Rajkumar Lekhi (education and culture), Shatrudhan Prasad Singh (health and population) and Pramod Jaiswal (sports and social welfare) are the other ministers from UML in the new government.

Sharada Devi Thapa has been appointed minister of state for education and Keshav Raya minister of state for health.

Similarly, CPN (Unified Socialist) parliamentary party leader in Madhes Govinda Bahadur Neupane has been appointed minister for land management, agriculture and cooperatives, while Bechi Lungeli from the party is the new minister for energy, irrigation and water supply.

Bimala Ansari, the only lawmaker from Nepal Federal Socialist Party in Madhes, has been appointed minister for home affairs, communication and law. Urmila Chaudhary of Nagarik Unmukti Party is the new minister for labor and transport.

Ranju Mandal Khanga of Janamat Party has been appointed minister without portfolio.

Province Chief Bhandari administered the oath to the newly-appointed ministers while Chief Minister Singh administered the oath to the ministers of state.

According to Janamat Party Secretary BP Sah, Chief Minister Singh will also keep the Ministry of Forests and Environment until a minister is appointed after a few days.

Earlier, Province Chief Subedi appointed Singh as the new chief minister on Friday morning after he staked claim to the post with the support of 55 lawmakers from six parties.