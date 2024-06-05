Unified Socialist ready to support govt led by Janamat Party in Madhes

CPN (Unified Socialist) has agreed to support the government led by Janamat Party in Madhes.

Unified Socialist leader Jhala Nath Khanal has confirmed that the new ruling coalition at the center will also form the government in Madhesh as there is no need to take another decision.

Another party leader has also confirmed that the party’s secretariat meeting has decided to leave the current government led by Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and form a new one including CPN-UML and other parties.

Chief Minister (CM) Saroj Yadav is planning to take floor test on Wednesday and Unified Socialist is preparing to withdraw its support before that. A JSP leader confided that Yadav may resign before the floor test after the decision of Unified Socialist to withdraw support for his government.

The new coalition need support of 54 lawmakers for majority in the 107-strong provincial assembly. CPN (UML) has 25 seats including speaker, Janamat Party 13, CPN (Maoist Center) nine, and Unified Socialist seven.