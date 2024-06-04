PM Dahal planning to reshuffle Cabinet, appoint Ranjita Shrestha as minister

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet and bring Nagarik Unmukti Party on board the government.

According to a source close to PM Dahal, the prime minister is planning to induct Ranjita Shrestha of Nagarik Unmukti Party into his Cabinet but it is not yet certain when he will appoint her.

Nagarik Unmukti Party gave the vote of confidence to PM Dahal on May 20.

Shrestha also said that she was preparing to join Dahal’s Cabinet as minister.

“There has been talk of joining the government, the prime minister has said that he will assign responsibility of the tourism ministry,” she told Setopati.

Shrestha said that she won’t become minister immediately as PM Dahal has yet to recall the minister from his party.

Shrestha earlier served as minister for land management, agriculture and cooperatives in Dahal’s government.

Nagarik Unmukti Party has four lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Dahal, who is the parliamentary party leader of CPN (Maoist Center), was appointed prime minister on December 25, 2022. He has since then reshuffled his Cabinet multiple times and also formed new alliances.

In a recent Cabinet reshuffle, PM Dahal appointed Janata Samajwadi Party lawmakers Pradeep Yadav and Hasina Khan as minister for health and minister of state for health, respectively, on May 13.