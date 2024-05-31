Three parties agree to form Janamat-led government in Madhes

Three parties have agreed to form a new government headed by the CK Raut-led Janamat Party in Madhes province.

CPN-UML parliamentary party leader in Madhes Saroj Kumar Yadav, Janamat Party’s parliamentary party leader Mahesh Prasad Yadav and CPN (Maoist Center) parliamentary party leader Bharat Prasad Shah signed an agreement to this effect on Thursday.

UML leader Yadav said that they have agreed to form a government led by Janamat Party in Madhes.

The agreement letter states that was decided on Thursday to form a new government in Madhes headed by Janamat Party and also comprising UML, Maoist Center, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) Nepal and CPN (Unified Socialist). However, LSP and Unified Socialist have not signed the agreement.

It has been decided to share ministries on mutual consent of parties participating in the government and also initiate dialog with other parties who are positive about the new government formation process, the letter adds.