Kailash Sirohiya released on guarantee of appearing when summoned

Kantipur Media Group (KMG) Chairman Kailash Sirohiya has been released Wednesday evening on guarantee of being produced when summoned.

He has been released by the Lalitpur Police after being told to do so by the Dhanusha Police with permission from the District Government Attorney Office , Dhanusha, according to his lawyer Raman Karna. Karna has added that Sirohiya has been released on date deeming that he need not be kept in custody for further investigation.

Sirohiya has been released as per Section 15(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code on guarantee of his son Sambhav Sirohiya that he would be produced before the police when summoned for investigation.

Sub section (1) of the section 15 related to Power of investigating authority to release person held in detention states “If it does not appear necessary or appropriate to keep on detaining a person held in detention in the course of investigation under this Act, the investigating authority may, with the consent of the government attorney or by executing a memorandum, accompanied by the reasons therefor, where it is not possible to obtain such consent for the time being, remand such person on bail/bond or guarantee or personal guarantee furnished by any reliable person or on recognizance to appear on appointed days.”

Sirohiya has said upon his release that he will seek legal remedy to hold all those involved in framing him accountable.

He was brought to Kathmandu for further treatment Tuesday afternoon.

He was flown to Kathmandu on a helicopter after being referred for further treatment by Kavya Hospital of Janakpur, according to DSP with the Dhanusha Police Ranjan Awale.

The Dhanusha District Court on Monday had extended his custody by another three days in the case of forging his citizenship certificate. It had also instructed the police to expedite investigation in the case.

A police team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office led by its chief Senior Superintendent of Police Sanuram Bhattarai arrested Sirohiya from the KMG office premises at Thapathali of Kathmandu in the evening on May 21.

He was taken Dhanusha the same night and kept in custody at District Police Office, Dhanusha.

The court next day remanded him to custody for three days effective from Tuesday. The court had then extended it by another three days on Friday.

Sirohiya has been claiming that Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has exacted revenge on him for Kantipur's continuous coverage showing that Lamichhane is linked to embezzlement of funds from various cooperatives.